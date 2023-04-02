Kingston, Ont. police seek help locating missing man

Police in Kingston, Ont. are asking for the public's help in locating a 68-year-old man.

Jeffery Dalcourt was last seen at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Campbell Crescent. His whereabouts are unknown but his vehicle, a grey Chevrolet HHR with personalized plates that say "MADCAD" was located Sunday in the Portsmouth Village area.

His family is concerned for his wellbeing, police said.

Dalcourt is described as approximately 5-foot-8 (172 cm) and 170 lbs (77 kg), with short, white hair and a full, white beard. He might be wearing a brown leather jacket, black boots and a grey fedora.

Anyone with information regarding Jeffery Dalcourt's whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Adam McMullen at 613-549-4660 ext. 6281 or via email at amcmullen@kpf.ca. Furthermore, police are asking anyone who may have seen Dalcourt's vehicle between the hours of 9:30 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. Sunday to contact them.