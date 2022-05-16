Kingston, Ont. Police seek help finding missing man

Kingston police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man.

Robert Haggerty, 57, was last seen May 6 at around 10 p.m. at a grocery store on County Road 4 in Tamworth, to the west of Kingston.

Police said he took a cab from Tamworth to Kingston that same day. He suffers from unspecified health issues and his family is worried about him.

He lives in Kingston but has ties to Tamworth as well, police said.

Haggerty is white, 5-foot-8 and weighs about 130 lbs. He has short, blond hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing blue pants or jeans, and a blue and grey jacket with what appears to be a singular, light-coloured zipper running vertically up his left chest. He was also wearing a light blue medical mask and carrying a blue and grey backpack.

Anyone with information in regards to the current whereabouts of this individual is asked to please contact Detective Jamie Graham at 613-549-4660 ext. 6311 or via email at jgraham@kingstonpolice.ca.

You can also provide tips anonymously by calling 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.