KINGSTON, ONT. -- Kingston police are asking residents of the Rideau Heights part of the city to remain inside and keep their doors and windows locked as officers search for a man they believe is armed with a handgun.

In a release, police say they were called to Montreal Street and Highway 401 at around 8:45 a.m. Saturday on reports of gunshots.

A man, described as being white and in his 20s, was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue pants. Police say he left the scene and believe he is still armed and should be considered dangerous.

Kingston police cordoned off the Rideau Heights area from Highway 401 to the north, Montreal Street to the east, John Counter Boulevard to the south and Division Street to the west in search of this person. Everyone in that area is asked to stay in place and other residents are asked to avoid the area. Residents are asked to call 911 immediately if they see the suspect and to not approach the man.

The scene of a crash in the area of Montreal Street and Sheppard Street, just south of the 401, is blocked off and police tell CTV News Ottawa the crash is believed to be connected with the investigation into the armed individual. A damaged car can be seen on a lawn just beyond a shattered bus shelter.

Neighbours told CTV News Ottawa they first heard the sound of gunshots at around 1:30 a.m.

Kingston police say updates will be provided as the investigation unfolds.