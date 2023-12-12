OTTAWA
    • Kingston, Ont. police rescue abandoned dog

    Kingston, Ont. police say this 7-month-old dog was found abandoned downtown. It has since been handed over to a rescue agency who will care for it and find it a new home. (Kingston Police/X) Kingston, Ont. police say this 7-month-old dog was found abandoned downtown. It has since been handed over to a rescue agency who will care for it and find it a new home. (Kingston Police/X)

    Kingston police say officers helped rescue a seven-month-old dog that was abandoned.

    Officers were called downtown when someone noticed the dog out in the cold.

    The pup was brought back to police headquarters to warm up and get some much needed pets and attention.

    The dog has since been given to a local rescue agency to find a new home.

    "Be kind to your pets," police said.

