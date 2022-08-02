Kingston, Ont. police release images of suspect in October double-homicide

Kingston, Ont. police say a man who may go by the street name "Sophia" has been identified as a suspect in an Oct. 2021 homicide of Nico Soubliere and Carl Alen Delphin, of Ottawa. (Kingston Police Service/handout) Kingston, Ont. police say a man who may go by the street name "Sophia" has been identified as a suspect in an Oct. 2021 homicide of Nico Soubliere and Carl Alen Delphin, of Ottawa. (Kingston Police Service/handout)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina