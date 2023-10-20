Kingston, Ont. police prepare for Queen's homecoming weekend

Police in Kingston, Ont. are bracing for a weekend of parties as Queen's University students and alumni descend on the city to celebrate homecoming.

Events are taking place from Friday to Sunday at Queen's University, but the weekend also brings thousands out to party in the city's University District.

The city of Kingston says its University District Safety Initiative is in place until Nov. 1. Kingston police and bylaw officers are patrolling the University District.

"We're urging everyone to conduct themselves in a safe manner and to be mindful of the negative impact their actions could have," said Kyle Compeau, Manager of Enforcement at the City of Kingston, in a news release earlier this month. "High-risk behaviours, including large unsanctioned gatherings, are not only dangerous for those present, but can also hinder the public's access to roadways, transit, and emergency services. There will be fines and penalties issued to those who do not follow the laws in place."

Under the initiative, police have the power to declare "nuisance parties" and order crowds to disperse. People who do not heed calls to leave face fines.

Under Kingston bylaws, anyone hosting or sponsoring a party that is deemed a nuisance can be fined $2,000. Loud music can net partiers a $200 fine, while excessive yelling, screaming or shouting could land someone a $100 fine. Failing to comply with an emergency order to leave an area—often used by police to disperse nuisance parties—comes with a $2,000 fine. Court dates are also possible.

Last year, bylaw officers handed out more than $44,000 worth of fines during homecoming weekend. Police arrested eight people and laid three criminal charges for impaired driving and weapon possession.