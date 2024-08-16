Kingston, Ont. police lay charges in July homicide

Police in Kingston, Ont. have arrested a suspect in connection with a homicide in July.

The incident took place the evening of July 26. A 33-year-old victim was found seriously injured in the area of Leroy Grant Drive and MacDonnell Street. The victim died in hospital.

On Friday, police said an individual had been arrested Thursday outside a local business.

Kyle Pyke, 34, of Kingston, is charged with second-degree murder and breach of release conditions.

Members of the Kingston Police Major Crime Unit are still actively investigating this incident, police said.