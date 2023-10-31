Kingston, Ont. police investigate party with attendees in 'Hamas attire' but find no evidence of threats

Police in Kingston, Ont. say there is no direct evidence linking a house party last weekend to reported antisemitic threats and property damage.

In a news release Tuesday, police said they were made aware of a party in the central part of the city Friday night, during which some attendees were allegedly dressed in what was described as "Hamas attire." Police were told that there were potential threats to Jewish residents and that at least one attendee was armed with a knife.

No further details have been provided about what, exactly, comprised the "Hamas attire".

Police said their investigation, which involved speaking to party attendees and hosts, could not establish any direct evidence of threats nor evidence that anyone had a weapon or threatened someone with a weapon.

A vehicle at the home where the party was held was damaged, but police believe that damage is unrelated.

"The Kingston Police wish to ensure the public that while it is understandable given the current situation around the world that fears about personal safety are heightened, they are satisfied that this situation has not caused a public or personal safety concern," a news release said.

Kingston Police ask anyone who has additional information to contact Inspector Brian Pete, Officer in Charge of the Investigative Services Division at bpete@kingstonpolice.ca

Queen's University investigating

Queen's University said in a statement that a formal complaint has been received by the university alleging "some deeply concerning behaviours" at an off-campus private party on Friday, Oct. 27.

"This incident has been referred to our Non-Academic Misconduct Office for investigation," the university said.

Queen's did not identify anyone involved in the investigation, citing privacy, but said students who contravene the Student Code of Conduct can face a range of sanctions depending on the circumstances.

Hillel Queen's said in a statement on social media that it was also aware of a "deeply concerning incident" at an off-campus Halloween party on Friday, but it did not get into specifics.

"We are actively engaged with the students involved and are working closely with them to ensure that the appropriate authorities are thoroughly investigating the matter."