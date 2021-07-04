KINGSTON, ONT. -- Police in Kingston, Ont. broke up a large crowd overnight following a party in the city's university district.

Const. Cameron Mack told CTV News Ottawa by email that officers were called to Aberdeen Street at around 2:40 a.m. Sunday to disperse the crowd of about 300 people.

Outdoor social gatherings in Ontario remain capped at 25 people and indoor gatherings are capped at five people under Step 2 of the provincial government's "Roadmap to Reopen" plan.

No charges have been laid at this time; however, the investigation is ongoing and charges may be pending, Mack said.

Large crowds gathering in Kingston during past COVID-19 waves have prompted action from the city, including the closure of the popular Breakwater Park near Queen's University this past April.

There are four active COVID-19 cases in the Kingston region, as of Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health's latest update. Just under 40 per cent of the population 12 and older in the region is fully vaccinated.