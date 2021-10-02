KINGSTON, ONT. -- While baseball fans in Ontario hope the Toronto Blue Jays clinch a playoff spot this weekend, a Kingston, Ont. native is in the bullpen and ready to help the Seattle Mariners clinch a spot in the post-season.

Matt Brash, 23, has been added to the Mariners' 40-man roster for the final week of the Major League Baseball season.

Going into Saturday night's game against Anaheim, Brash had not appeared in a game for the Mariners, who are sitting one game back in the American League wild card race.

Brash is weaning number 47 with the Mariners. The 23-year-old is the number 10 prospect for the Mariners and was named the club's Minor League picture of the year.

"It's been quite the journey," said Brash in an interview with MLB.com this week. “I thought in spring training my stuff was really good and that I would have a chance if I performed really well, and I just kind of took it game by game and if it happened, it happened. If it didn't, whatever. But yeah, it's been quite the journey this year for sure.”

Brash split the 2021 season with Single-A Everett and Double-A Arkansas. With Arkansas, he went 3-and-2 with a 2.13 ERA in 10 starts.

Brash started playing baseball with the Kingston Thunder. He attended Niagara University in Lewiston, New York. He was initially drafted by the San Diego Padres in the 4th round of the 2019 MLB June Amateur Draft.

"My reaction is that I was grinning from ear-to-ear," said Bayridge Secondary School baseball coach Geoff Stewart in an interview with Reid and Ben in the Morning on Kingston's Move 98.3.

"I can't think of a nicer kid and a harder-working kid, a more deserving kid to have that opportunity. He's worked so hard, not just this season professionally but all the way through his high school and college career to get to where he is and it's very exciting for me as one of his coaches and for the community of Kingston ."

Stewart coached Brash at Bayridge Secondary School in Kingston.

Stewart said he texted Brash after he was called up to the Mariners, and Brash responded by saying he was excited for the opportunity.