KINGSTON, ONT. -- Kingston area politicians are calling on Queen's University to get tougher with students following massive gatherings in the university district over the weekend.

Kingston police said as many as 8,000 people packed the streets on Saturday. At least one police officer was said to be injured when objects were thrown at them. Police officers from neighbouring municipalities and the Ontario Provincial Police were called in to assist the enforcement effort.

Under Ontario's COVID-19 restrictions, outdoor gatherings are limited to 100 people and indoor gatherings are limited to 25. Kingston police twice announced aggravated nuisance party declarations, threatening $2,000 fines for anyone who remained in the area.

Speaking on MOVE 98.3 in Kingston Monday morning, Mayor Bryan Paterson said he was frustrated and disgusted with the behaviour on display over the weekend and he thinks Queen's University needs to be tougher with students.

"Queen's needs to be firm on their student code of conduct," Paterson said. "We saw, I believe, a lot of behaviour that certainly went against that code of conduct and consequences need to be clear… For the minority of Queen's students that just aren't getting the message, I think that there needs to be not just financial consequences from the city but also consequences from the university as well."

Paterson noted, however, that the crowd was made up of more than just Queen's students.

"A key piece that I heard from police over the weekend is that they estimated that probably about half of the crowd were not Queen's students. They weren't even from Kingston. They just showed up because they heard there might be a party," he explained. "It's become a bit of a circuit. You go to McMaster one weekend, and then Western the next weekend, and then you come to Queen's. That travelling road show, I think, is a real issue and I think that that’s something we need to tackle with other university towns."

The principal of Queen's University, Patrick Deane, condemned what he called the "reckless behaviour of some students and individuals" in a statement on Sunday, but he did not say anything about possible consequences.

"We will be assessing the damage to our campus and the surrounding neighborhoods, working with student volunteers to clean up, and speaking with the City of Kingston and local police," Deane wrote. "We know the last few years have been a struggle for young people, but such behaviour is dangerous, irresponsible, and ultimately inexcusable."

A second letter from Deane, issued Monday, condemned the display of sexist and misogynistic banners on some houses in the University District, photos of which were seen on social media. Deane said the occupants of the homes pictured were told they would see action taken under the Student Code of Conduct.

"If there was ever a time when cultural mores permitted such behaviour at Queen’s, that time has most definitely passed," Deane wrote. The University exists to serve an inclusive, equitable, just, humane and forward-looking vision for society, and while it does not expect perfection in the behaviour of its members, it does insist as a baseline that they be respectful, considerate and acutely sensitive to the impact of their actions on others. Sadly, this weekend revealed that amongst us there are still problematic and violent assumptions being made about gender that reflect a complete disregard for their impact on individuals and indeed, our entire community."

Mark Gerretsen, the Liberal MP for Kingston and the Islands and a former mayor of Kingston, also weighed in on the weekend's events. In a Facebook post on Sunday, Gerretsen said he believes Queen's students who violate these rules should face expulsion.

"Queen’s needs to wrap their head around the fact that they are the only part of this equation that can affect the outcome. It doesn’t matter what the police, city bylaw officers or the mayor and council do," Gerretsen wrote.

"What Queen’s needs to do is simple: If a student is charged and convicted of an offence of this nature, they will be expelled. Period. That’s not something any student wants to tell mom or dad was just ‘added to their tab’. It’s the only meaningful solution which will change things."

He included a photo showing a sign hung above a home that said "@ Bylaw, add it 2 our tab"—in reference to the $2,000 fines for taking part in nuisance parties. The image was circulating on social media during the weekend.

On MOVE 98.3, Paterson said while the threat of fines can convince some people, others may need additional consequences.

"There's lots of students that are definitely convinced by the threat of a $2,000 fine," he said. "But, for others, maybe a $2,000 fine isn’t that big of a deal for them. I think that that's where you need those university consequences. Maybe a $2,000 fine isn't going to impact you but sanctions, suspensions or expulsion from the university, those things probably would have a bigger effect."

Kingston police told CTV News Ottawa that they are tallying up the numbers from the weekend and should release more information about the amount of fines and charges laid soon.