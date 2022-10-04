Kingston, Ont. man facing nearly 100 charges in sexual exploitation investigation
Ontario Provincial Police have announced 19 additional charges against a Kingston man who was already facing dozens of counts in a sexual exploitation investigation.
OPP say the investigation, dubbed “Project Shamrock,” began in January when Kingston police were made aware of allegations that a man was luring victims through social media.
Police said there were 10 initial victims. The accused was arrested in April and his charges were publicly announced in July. OPP said an unspecified number of additional victims have come forward since then.
Michael Mark Haaima, 38, of Kingston, is now facing 95 charges in total.
- Sexual assault, sec. 271(1) - 20 counts;
- Unlawfully access child pornography, sec. 163.1 (4.1) - seven counts;
- Obtaining sexual services for consideration, sec. 286.1 (1) - six counts;
- Forcible confinement, sec. 279 (2) - seven counts;
- Assault, sec. 266 - three counts;
- Harassment by watching and besetting, sec. 264 (2)(c);
- Overcome resistance to offence/attempt to choke, sec. 246 (a) - four counts;
- Criminal harassment by communication, sec. 264 (2)(b);
- Sexual assault with choking, sec. 272 (1)(c.1) - five counts;
- Uttering threats/death or bodily harm, sec. 264.1 (1)(a) - four counts;
- Uttering threats/death or bodily harm animal, sec. 264.1 (1)(c);
- Compulsions to commit bestiality, sec. 160 (2);
- Mischief under $5000, sec. 430 (4);
- Invitation to sexual touching, sec. 152 - three counts;
- Sexual interference, sec. 151; - three counts;
- Procuring/person under 18 years, sec. 286.3 (2);
- Trafficking of a person under 18 years, sec. 279.011 (1);
- Obtaining sexual services for consideration under 18, sec. 286.1 (2) - three counts;
- Sexual assault with a weapon, sec. 272 (1)(a);
- Sexual assault cause bodily harm, sec. 272 (1)(c);
- Sexual assault cause bodily harm, sec 272 (2)(b) - two counts;
- Luring for making child pornography sec. 172.1 (1)(b) - two counts;
- Aggravated sexual assault, sec. 273 (2)(b) - two counts;
- Make child pornography, sec. 163.1 (2) - two counts;
- Make available child pornography, sec. 163.1(3);
- Possess child pornography, sec. 163.1 (4) - four counts;
- Access child pornography, sec. 423(1)(b);
- Extortion, sec. 346 (1.1)(b);
- Assault with a weapon, sec. 267 (a);
- Assault with a weapon cause bodily harm, sec 267 (b);
- Assault with a weapon choke, sec 267 (c);
- Voyeurism, sec. 162 (1) - two counts; and,
- Disobey lawful order (non-communication), sec. 127.
None of the charges have been proven in court.
The accused is being held in custody. OPP say investigators want to hear from any other potential victims. Police are urging anyone with any additional information to contact the OPP non-emergency number at 1-888-310-1122 or their local police.
The Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-833-900-1010. Human trafficking resources are available at canadiancentretoendhumantrafficking.ca.
