KINGSTON, ONT. -- Kingston police say a 27-year-old man is facing several serious charges, including attempted murder, after he allegedly ran over his father several times using a stolen pickup truck.

In a press release, Kingston police said the man drove to his father's house on Highway 2 last Friday morning, at which point the two began arguing over things the son allegedly stole from the father.

Police say that at some point during this argument, the son, who was still in the pickup truck, drove into his father, backed up, and ran over him again. The father attempted to run, but he was hit a third time before the son drove away.

The father was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police later located the son at an address in Yarker, about 30 km away. Police added that the pickup truck involved had been recently reported stolen from the driveway of a midtown Kingston home.

The accused, who was not named in the release, is now facing charges of attempted murder, dangerous driving causing bodily harm, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and theft of a motor vehicle, among others.

The victim remains in hospital.