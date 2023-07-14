Kingston, Ont. man accused of luring teen girl

Police in Kingston, Ont. say a 29-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly arranging to meet a 14-year-old girl for sexual-related purposes though a social media app.

The Kingston police Internet Child Exploitation Unit launched an investigation into online luring activity in the eastern Ontario city.

Police say that during the course of the investigation, a man arranged to meet with a teenage girl for "sexually-related purposes."

On June 29, the suspect was arrested while on his way to meet the 14-year-old girl, police said.

Braidon Hockey of Kingston is facing 10 luring-related offences, including luring to facilitate sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and indecent exposure to a child under 16.

Police say the suspect used the Snapchat username "Beazy" to communicate and make arrangements to meet with the girl.

Anyone who experienced an inappropriate online interaction with 'Beazy' through Snapchat is asked to contact the Detective Constable Matt Murphy of the Kingston Police at mmurphy@kingstonpolice.ca