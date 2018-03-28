

The Canadian Press





KINGSTON, Ont. -- A 23-year-old man is facing dozens of charges after allegedly stealing from lockers and trying to defraud his own grandmother.

Police in Kingston, Ont., say they first issued a warrant for the man's arrest last month when he allegedly forged a cheque from his grandmother and tried to cash it at a local store.

They say he returned home, but fled when he realized his mother was about to report him to police.

They allege he broke into two lockers at public facilities over the following weeks, stealing wallets and using the cards he found in them to make purchases and obtain cash.

Police say they arrested the man on Tuesday while he was allegedly driving away from his most recent theft.

They say the man is now facing 25 charges including four counts of theft and uttering a forged document.