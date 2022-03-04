Kingston, Ont. man accused of assaulting stepmother after being asked to clean the dishes

Police in Kingston, Ont. say a 19-year-old man is facing charges for assaulting his stepmother after being asked to clean the dishes.

The alleged incident happened at a home on Queen Mary Road at approximately 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the two engaged in an argument after the victim asked the accused to clean his dishes.

"The dispute moved to the second floor of the residence and as the victim turned to walk down the stairs, the accused picked up a plastic bucket and threw it at her, striking her in the back of the head," Kingston police said in a statement.

"The impact of the object being thrown at her head caused a sizeable laceration and the victim began to bleed."

The victim left the home to speak with the father of the accused, who was outside at the time of the incident.

"When both parties re-entered the residence the accused again displayed hostility toward the victim and attempted to strike her, however, he was restrained by his father," police said.

"The accused eventually broke free from his father’s grasp and proceeded to punch the victim in the face and then struck her in the arm."

Police arrested the accused at approximately 8 p.m.

The man is facing charges of assault with a weapon and assault.