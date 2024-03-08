Kingston, Ont. individual facing bestiality, written child pornography charges

Kingston Police says a 36-year-old is facing charges in relation to "writing child pornography and engaging in acts of bestiality."

Police add they received a report late February alleging the suspect was engaging in sexual activity online, and "possibly involving young children."

Further investigation led to the individual's identity and his whereabouts in Kingston's east-end, police say, noting that they have found evidence that the accused had been engaged in making written child pornography online.

Police allege the individual was also involved in acts of bestiality including the distribution of these acts online.

The suspect is charged with one count of make child pornography and one count of bestiality. They were remanded in custody.

Police did not release the name or the gender of the suspect.

"This investigation has been made possible by a grant from the Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services," Kingston Police say.