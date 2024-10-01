Kingston, Ont. homeowner confronts thieves who broke in

Kingston, Ont. police say several people have been arrested and charged following a break-in at a home in the city's east end last week.

According to police, three people broke into a home in the area of Rogers Side Road and Highway 2 at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, without realizing people were still home. A member of the family heard noises and saw someone with a flashlight in the hallway.

The family chased the would-be thieves out of the home. As the suspects tried to get into a getaway vehicle, the homeowner blocked them at the end of the cul-de-sac with a car. Before police could arrive, an unknown person rammed into the homeowner's car at the end of the cul-de-sac with a pickup truck. The homeowner went back inside the house and the suspects got away.

Police said their investigation revealed that one suspect had cased the house earlier in the day and returned with two others to rob it in the evening, not knowing anyone was home.

Police arrested a 50-year-old woman and a 42-year-old woman on Sunday, who are each charged with breaking and entering. A 41-year-old man was arrested and charged with breaking and entering on Tuesday.

Police continue to look for the truck and its driver. The truck is believed to be either a 2016 or 2017 Dodge Ram, possibly dark or red in color. It is believed the truck will have significant front-end damage including a missing headlight.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident, the identity of the truck driver and/or the location of the truck is asked to contact Kingston police.