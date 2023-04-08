Kingston, Ont. Easter egg hunt goes to the dogs

Hundreds of families in Kingston, Ont. came out for Easter long weekend fun, searching for Easter eggs and getting to know some dogs and puppies along the way.

More than 4,000 eggs were scattered around Confederation Park for the Kingston 4 Paws Service Dogs second annual Easter egg hunt.

The event was meant to not only get kids and families out over the holiday weekend, but also to raise donations and awareness for the local organization that trains service dogs for families.

Volunteer Tina Bailey said the work helps people who need support, including those who have mobility issues, people living with autism, and those with mental health issues and seizures.

"The dogs are trained to help fulfil specific tasks to help the individual that they’re paired with," Bailey said.

Dogs like seven-year-old Star, who has been trained to recognize anxiety issues.

Owner Dayle James says Star has helped her daughter immensely.

"My child, who I never imagined would be terribly independent simply because of her crippling anxiety, with [Star's] help, went off to college, finished an advanced diploma, got her driver's licence, (and) is now teaching. Couldn’t ask for a better outcome."

Calm and intuitive, Star is not just a service dog to the family.

"As a parent, I wasn’t sure we’d make it past the teen years. She saved my daughter's life," explains James. "She’s never not working but when she takes the (service jacket) off, she’s a member of the family."

Bailey says it can cost up to $25,000 to raise a service dog. All of the funding for that comes from donations and small grants. There is no government funding.

The event was also a chance for the public to get to know the young puppies, who will one day be paired with a family of their own.

Bailey said the dogs live with trainers and handlers for up to two years before they are paired with an appropriate family.

“Our job is to set up them up for success in their life,” she explained. “So, getting them socialized so they’re comfortable in all sorts of situations; busy situations, social situations, work situations, restaurants, stores, they go wherever we go.”