Kingston, Ont. brothers raise thousands of dollars for Salvation Army's Toy Mountain
Every kid deserves a gift to open on Christmas Day, and two young Kingston brothers are trying to make sure that happens by raising thousands of dollars to buy toys for Toy Mountain and the Salvation Army.
Bradley Venus, 8, and Link Venus, 7, have spent months raising money by collecting bottles and cans in Kingston to buy toys.
"To give back to the kids who are in need," Bradley says.
Their parents Michael and Sarah Venus say the boys began collecting bottles and cans around their home on the Canadian Forces military base in July.
"When they decided they wanted to do something with the money that they earned through those empties, it made me feel good," Michael said. "And I’m proud of them."
"That’s selfless," Sarah said. "At 7 and 8, to already be selfless like that, that’s pretty impressive."
After the news spread, people all over the city began to donate. The goal of $1,000 quickly doubled, and by December they had raised $2,500.
Veteran Martin Ouellet, a Kingston realtor, brought the total to $5,000 after promising to match the funds raised.
The Salvation Army in Kingston says that will help about 60 children open gifts on Christmas Day.
The boys' father has been a member of the Canadian Forces for 18 years; Ouellet says he can see the family's military service in the boys.
"It’s never about one person, it’s all about together we can achieve more. Don’t let anybody down," he says. "Money is not the thing, it’s the gesture, and it’s the impact. I think (they’ll be) going on an amazing journey for their whole lives with that."
Once the money was collected, the boys were allowed to go shopping at The Rocking Horse on Princess Street in downtown Kingston, to pick out the toys they wanted to donate.
Their parents say you can see their personalities shine through.
"Link is definitely (all about the stuffed animals)," Sarah said.
"They’re definitely buying according to their hearts," Michael said.
The toys will be delivered to the Salvation Army later this week.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Health ministers agree on improving health care, but premiers holding out: Duclos
Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says he and his provincial counterparts agree privately on what needs to be done to improve health care, but that the ball is in the premiers' court to accept a deal for more funding from Ottawa.
Snow in the Prairies and 'mixed bag' for Ontario; Atlantic Canada hit by two systems
Canadians are bracing for a winter storm bringing snow to Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec, and ending in already-buried Atlantic Canada.
Rights group alleges multiple Canadian fast-food chains engaging in animal cruelty, poor treatment of chickens
The Canadian chapter of an animal welfare group is giving several major fast-food chains a 'very poor' grade when it comes to their treatment of chickens during the food production process, but groups and companies dispute findings.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, DJ for 'Ellen DeGeneres Show,' dead at 40
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, the amiable DJ for 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' and dancer who rose to fame on 'So You Think You Can Dance,' has died, according to information from the Los Angeles County Coroner.
UPDATED | 'Stand on the side of the common people,' Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre tells caucus
In a speech to his caucus ahead of the holidays, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said it is his party's job to 'stand on the side of the common people.'
LIVE UPDATES | France 1-0 Morocco: Champions maintain lead in World Cup semifinal but pressure piles on
The last spot in the 2022 World Cup final is up for grabs on Wednesday as reigning champion France faces Morocco. CTVNews.ca will provide live updates throughout the match.
Ellen DeGeneres 'heartbroken' over death of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
Ellen DeGeneres has issued a statement regarding the death of her former talk show's longtime DJ and co-executive producer, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, saying on Wednesday that she's "heartbroken" over his passing.
Girl, 7, killed in Montreal hit-and-run was a Ukrainian refugee
The seven-year-old girl struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in Montreal Tuesday was a Ukrainian refugee, according to neighbours. Dozens of people took part in a vigil Tuesday night to mourn the death of the young girl, who had fled Ukraine with her family.
Developing countries walk out of Montreal biodiversity conference over funding
Developing countries have walked out of global talks on conserving the world's biodiversity over concerns about funding, as the COP15 conference was to have turned its attention toward the role of the private sector.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia's new top Mountie says public wants to keep RCMP despite mass shooting response
The RCMP's new commanding officer in Nova Scotia believes the public wants a renewed relationship with his police force despite its widely criticized response to the 2020 mass shooting.
-
Two sent to hospital with serious injuries after plane crash near Labrador airport
Police say two people with serious injuries were airlifted to hospital after a small plane crashed near the airport in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, Labrador.
-
Nova Scotia government announces $115 million in inflation-relief measures
Nova Scotia's premier announced a new $115.4-million funding package Wednesday aimed at helping low- and middle-income earners with inflation.
Toronto
-
This is how Toronto is preparing for this week's winter storm
Snow clearing equipment will be spread across Toronto today ahead of an anticipated winter storm that could drop as much as 10 centimetres of snow on the region.
-
Toronto's SickKids sees significant increase in patient transfers amid viral surge
Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) is reporting a significant increase in the number of pediatric patients being transferred to other hospitals amid a wave of respiratory illness across the province.
-
Naloxone kits to be required in 'high risk' Ontario businesses in 2023
Ontario businesses deemed to be "high risk” settings in which opioid overdoses could take place will be required to have a Naloxone kit on-site beginning June 1, 2023, the government announced Wednesday.
Montreal
-
Man charged after seven-year-old Ukrainian refugee dies in Montreal hit-and-run
A man has been charged following the death of a seven-year-old girl in Montreal who died after she was struck by a vehicle while walking to school Tuesday with her siblings. The girl has been identified as Mariia Legenkovska, a Ukrainian refugee who came to Canada just two months ago after her family fled the Russian invasion in Ukraine.
-
More adoptions, less socialization? Montreal dog attacks rose in 2022, data shows
As the number of dogs in Montreal has increased, so has the number of reported dog bites and other aggressive behaviours. That's according to data from the city, which shows an increase in reported dog-related incidents of about 18 per cent since last year.
-
Quebec public health concerned about respiratory viruses during the holidays
Quebec public health officials say they're on high alert with the start of holiday gatherings. The organization's director was keen to send a clear message to Quebecers on Wednesday: If you have symptoms, stay home for Christmas.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario driver shocked to get bill for almost $40,000 to repair utility pole he hit
An Ontario driver said he was shocked eight months after a horrific car crash to get a bill for $37,860 to repair the utility pole he hit.
-
No injuries at New Sudbury residential fire Wednesday
Fire crews in Sudbury were called to a house fire on Madeleine Avenue in the New Sudbury area around 12:30 Wednesday afternoon.
-
Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard opts for jury over judge-alone sexual assault trial
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard has elected to be tried for sexual assault before a jury, rather than by judge alone.
London
-
Public safety warning issued for man charged with more than 30 sexual assault offences
London police have issued a public safety warning for a London, Ont. man charged with more than 30 sexual assault offences, stemming from alleged online interactions with a teenaged girl that began in 2018.
-
Pedestrians struck in London’s southwest end
Charges are pending after two pedestrians were struck in southwest London, according to police. Witnesses say a female pedestrian was injured after being struck by a vehicle at a southwest London intersection.
-
London police cleared of wrongdoing in 'swatting' case
An internal review of a swatting incident involving transgender activist Clara Sorrenti, has cleared the London police officers involved.
Winnipeg
-
Fourth teenager charged in Millennium Library stabbing death
Winnipeg police have charged a fourth teenager in connection with a stabbing death at the Millennium Library on Sunday.
-
Snow in the Prairies and 'mixed bag' for Ontario; Atlantic Canada hit by two systems
Canadians are bracing for a winter storm bringing snow to Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec, and ending in already-buried Atlantic Canada.
-
First Nations, governments working to establish Indigenous protected area in Manitoba
Four First Nations in Manitoba are working with the provincial and federal governments to establish a new Indigenous protected area.
Kitchener
-
Two suspected overdose deaths in Waterloo region Wednesday morning
Waterloo regional police have issued a warning after officers responded to two suspected overdose deaths on Wednesday.
-
Cyclist airlifted after crash in Waterloo
A cyclist has been transported to an out-of-region hospital via air ambulance following a collision Wednesday morning in Waterloo.
-
WRPS wants $18 million budget increase to hire 19 more officers in 2023
As the Waterloo region police services board finalizes its budget ask, Chief Mark Crowell is recommending a $18.3 million increase that would allow the service to hire 19 more officers.
Calgary
-
Calgary woman accused of fraudulently collecting apartment damage deposits
Warrants have been issued for a 33-year-old Calgary woman who allegedly posed as the owner of a Crescent Heights apartment and collected damage deposits from would-be renters.
-
Calgary rental prices rise 22% in a year: National Rental Report
A new report released Tuesday confirmed what Calgary renters already know: the cost of renting an apartment in the city is skyrocketing.
-
Flu, RSV or COVID-19? Alberta's online health tool can provide next steps
A tool that was used during the pandemic to assess whether or not symptoms were related to COVID-19 has been updated to cover other respiratory illnesses in Alberta.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. boy fatally strangled his mother, court hears
During a sentencing hearing in Nipawin, Sask., court heard how a 13-year-old boy killed his own mother in September 2021.
-
Saskatoon Public Schools sells Pleasant Hill School
This is the last year of classes at one of Saskatoon’s castle schools.
-
Town of Rosthern tells drivers to stay off the sidewalk
The Town of Rosthern has posted a notice to social media asking drivers to stay off the sidewalks.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton emergency wait times the longest they have been in 7 years: FOIP documents
Emergency department wait times at Edmonton hospitals are the longest they’ve been since 2015, data from Alberta Health Services has revealed.
-
Flu, RSV or COVID-19? Alberta's online health tool can provide next steps
A tool that was used during the pandemic to assess whether or not symptoms were related to COVID-19 has been updated to cover other respiratory illnesses in Alberta.
-
Victim of fatal shooting identified, death ruled homicide
The Edmonton medical examiner has ruled that a man who died in the Westwood neighbourhood last week was fatally shot and his death is a homicide.
Vancouver
-
VPD release video of 'unprovoked assault' in Gastown, appeal for information
Police in Vancouver have released video of an incident in Gastown last month as part of their investigation into a series of assaults that preceded an officer involved-shooting.
-
Misty mornings in Vancouver create ‘fogbows’
Vancouverites are delighted by a foggy phenomenon taking shape this week in clear, blue skies.
-
Mission RCMP asks public to keep distance from unfolding incident, IHIT deployed
An investigation is unfolding in a residential neighbourhood in Mission, B.C., and local Mounties are asking people to stay clear of the scene.
Regina
-
Fire destroys Regina tent community, residents displaced
A fire on Tuesday evening caused a group of people experiencing homelessness in Regina to flee their tent community.
-
'It's going to be wide open': Riders expect to add veteran quarterbacks to compete in training camp
The Saskatchewan Roughriders are expecting to add a veteran presence to their quarterback room ahead of training camp.
-
Here's an overview of the proposed Regina city budget for 2023-24
Regina's city council begins its deliberations over the 2023 - 2024 annual budgets on Wednesday.