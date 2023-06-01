Kingston, Ont. asking the courts to evict encampment at Belle Park
The city of Kingston will ask the Ontario Superior Court to evict people living in an encampment at Belle Park.
In a media release Thursday afternoon, the city said Council has directed staff to bring an application before the Ontario Superior Court of Justice seeking an order to remove the encampment at the park.
In March, city staff issued trespass notices to people living in the park, but the city says it "has not forcibly removed anyone, instead focusing on a peaceful transition."
The city says there have been "serious incidents occurring at the encampment" in Belle Park, which pose health and safety concerns for people living at the park, service providers and surrounding neighbours.
"There is capacity to accommodate individuals remaining in the encampment, but some have declined offers of shelter and support," the city said in a statement.
"The City is seeking guidance from the Court to address this situation."
In January, the city of Kingston issued trespassing notices to people living on city property, including Belle Park, the K&P Trail, and around the Integrated Care Hub. Council then voted to suspend the trespass notices until March.
The city says since issuing the trespass notices in March, "Most individuals in the encampment were safely relocated with access to appropriate services and supports."
"The City remains committed to addressing homelessness and the mental health and addictions crisis in Kingston; the safety of all our residents is our top priority, taking into consideration the complexity of needs for all those involved."
