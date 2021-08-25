KINGSTON, ONT. -- A non-profit school in Kingston, for kids living with autism and other special needs, is working to fundraise the money for new classroom air purifiers.

Quintilian School on Baiden Street has about 40 students in its small alternative school. It teaches kids living with learning differences, who are on the autism spectrum, have attention deficit hyper disorder (ADHD), anxiety, as well as other specific needs.

This summer, school officials purchased four new air purifiers for each of its classrooms, as well as filters and other equipment, totalling $12,000.

As a non-profit, the school does not qualify for provincial funding, and say they did not have the money in the school's reserves for the added equipment.

Now, school officials are hoping to fundraise the money needed to cover the cost.

Laura DeSousa, the school’s director of programming, says that’s because they don’t want to raise tuition costs.

"We want our school to be accessible," she explains. "Knowing that our parents, who send their kids here, incur lots of costs as well, therapy costs, other medical expenses; we figured this is the best way to do it for our families and to keep our school accessible... by raising tuition, it was quite possible for some families that it wasn’t going to be."

Under COVID-19 protection measures, such ventilation systems are required in larger public schools.

DeSousa says they’ve purchased the same units as the ones being used at the Limestone District School Board, with each totalling $2,500.

"Obviously, the science is there, and the health and safety of our students and staff is paramount," says Desousa. "We could have gone to Home Depot or Amazon and find something but we wanted to make sure we were getting the absolute best for a classroom."

DeSousa says it’s about keeping kids in school this year.

"Remote learning is not how our kids can learn. So lots of our kids have regressed, and we need to be able to keep the kids in school and that’s why we’re doing anything we can do to keep our kids in school," she explains.

The school has started a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the costs of the new air purifiers.