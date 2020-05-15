KINGSTON -- Marinas have the go-ahead to reopen for the May long weekend by the province, but not everyone will be able to set sail.

“We’re going to have a chance to have some sort of sailing season in this year,” says boater Rob Colwell outside the Kingston Yacht Club. “Looking forward to it.”

As municipal and privately owned clubs and marinas prepare to open, they’re also issuing a warning – not everyone may be able to join in right away, and things could look a little different for those looking to set sail.

“The club house is closed, and will remain closed until the government says that we can open it,” says Peter Cohrs, commodore of the Kingston Yacht Club. “Activities will be reduced, racing amongst sailers will be reduced, if not eliminated, because you can’t get distance between you on a 24 or 30 foot boat.”

At the private club, rules implemented over the last week still stand, only members will be allowed on site for now.

Boaters warned by Boating Ontario that they can only go out with those in their immediate family.

“The member comes in, and they go to the sign in, sign out book, they sign in with a date, a time, they sign out with a time,” explains Cohrs. “(Members) go into the yard. We have it set up so there’s always plenty of distance between them.”

The City of Kingston is working to reopen its municipal marinas for the boating season by the end of the month, and when they do, only seasonal pass holders will be allowed, with no day-tourists stepping on their shores.

Kingston's Recreation and Leisure Services Director Lacricia Turner says the marinas will only operate at half the capacity.

“Every other dock will be used,” she says. “Normally they’re filled with every slip, now there will be every other slip. There will be a lot of signage in the marina asking to respect physical distancing.”

Boaters say they are confident that sailing and boating are activities that can be done safely, and it is an activity that is necessary during these times

“It’s a stress reducer to be able to get out on the water,” says Colwell.