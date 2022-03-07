Kingston man facing attempted murder charge in violent break-in

Kingston police have charged a man with attempted murder and other offences following a violent break-in over the weekend.

In a news release, police said officers were called to a home near the intersection of Daly and Drennan streets in Kingston's north end at around 7 p.m. Saturday. They found a woman in the home who had been seriously injured.

The suspect was hiding in a building a short distance to the north on Weller Avenue.

James Michael Earley, 47, is charged with attempted murder, breaking and entering, weapon possession, and failing to comply with a judicial release order.