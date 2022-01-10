A 48-year-old Kingston man is facing a first-degree murder charge after he allegedly stabbed a man to death in overnight.

Kingston police say a 51-year-old man was stabbed just after 2 a.m. Monday at the city’s Integrated Care Hub on Montreal Street. He “quickly succumbed to his injuries,” police said.

About 10 hours later, around 12:30 p.m. Monday, police arrested the 48-year-old man in the woods nearby.

Roy Douglas Snyder of Kingston is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a weapon in committing an offence. He is in custody pending a bail hearing.

Police say they are not looking for any other suspects. They are not releasing the victim’s name because his next-of-kin has yet to be notified.

Officers remain at the scene.

The Integrated Care Hub provides services to vulnerable community members, including addiction and mental health support.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Det. Const. Jim Veltman at 613-549-4660 ext. 6300 or via email at jveltman@kingstonpolice.ca.