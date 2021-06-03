KINGSTON -- A 21-year-old Kingston, Ont. man is facing charges after police say he refused to wear a mask and threatened to stab a security guard at a downtown business.

The incident happened at a business on Montreal Street in downtown Kingston on Monday afternoon.

Kingston police say the accused refused to wear a mask and became very belligerent with the security guard, who asked that he leave the premises.

"The accused became confrontational with the victim and then pulled a large knife from his pants pocket," said police.

"He then pointed it at the victim and threatened to stab him. The accused then used his forehead to smash a hole in the wall near the entrance."

Police say the accused pulled the fire alarm in the hallway.

Shane Smith is charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause death, possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace, mischief and breach of probation.