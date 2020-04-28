KINGSTON -- The City of Kingston is shifting to recovery mode during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Bryan Paterson made the declaration as he announced the launch of a Kingston Economic Recovery Team to proactively plan and coordinate strategies to respond to the economic impacts of COVID-19.

“In consultation with our Chief Medical Officer of Health, we’re shifting our focus to recovering from the significant impact the virus has had and will continue to have on our community,” Paterson said in a statement on Tuesday afternoon.

As of Tuesday, there were 59 confirmed cased of COVID-19 in the Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health region. Fifty-six people have recovered after testing positive.

The Kingston Economic Recovery Team will be represented by individuals from a range of sectors, including stakeholder organizations that support the business community.

The working group will develop strategies and initiatives that guide policy and support local economic recovery. It will be focusing on both short-term, rapid-response initiatives and long-term planning.

Kingston City Council will receive regular updates from the recovery team.