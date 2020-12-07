KINGSTON, ONT. -- Health officials from the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health (KFLAPH) are warning of increased spread of COVID-19 in the region.

In a press release on Monday, the region's medical officer of health, Dr. Kieran Moore, said current levels of the virus are the highest he's seen.

“Our local data indicates that COVID-19 cases in our area are at the highest levels to date, confirming the upward surge of this virus and we are projecting much higher levels unless we take more action to curb its spread,” Dr. Moore said.

According to data from KFLAPH, there are currently 53 active cases of COVID-19 in the region. This is the highest level of active cases in the region so far. The number of active cases has risen from 33 to 53 since Dec. 1.

There is no one in hospital at this time, but KFLAPH notes at least three residents over the age of 80 have tested positive for COVID-19.

The source of the spread, according to KFLAPH investigations, is "close, unprotected contact between individuals in work and social settings (including large gatherings) where physical distancing is limited, and face coverings are not being worn," the press release from the health unit said.

"We must all continue to work together and stay vigilant—staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others," Dr. Moore said.

Dr. Moore recommends residents: