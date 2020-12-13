KINGSTON -- A Kingston fitness centre is asking members to monitor for symptoms after a member tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement on Facebook, Omega Fit Club says, "We have been informed by public health that one of our members has tested positive for COVID-19."

Omega Fit Club says the member attended the gym on the following days:

Tuesday, Dec. 8 between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 9 between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.

"Any member that was at the gym during those times should monitor themselves for COVID symptoms," said Omega Fit Club, which is located at 767 Bayridge Dr. in Kingston.

"We have been instructed that the majority of members that were at the gym during these times are low risk of contracting COVID."

Omega Fit Club says it will provide the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health with contact information of any members determined to be at higher risk.

On Saturday, the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health reported 13 new cases of COVID-19.

There are now 100 active cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston region.