Kingston Police say a 10-year-old girl has died after she was struck by a Chevy Silverado outside of her school.

Police responded to the call from the school around 3:40 p.m. on Mondayreporting a serious accident involving a student. Officers say the child was struck outside of Mother Teresa Catholic Elementary School around pick-up time and rolled under the car.

The child was treated by Frontenac Paramedics but was taken to hospital after she was determined to have life threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, the Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board released a statement announcing she had succumbed to her injuries. In a twitter post, ALCDSB said, "ALCDSB is deeply saddened by the death of a student at Mother Teresa Catholic School. This news is heartbreaking and a tremendous loss in our community."

The board also says the bereavement team will be present at the school Tuesday to gather in prayer and support students, staff, and community members affected by the tragedy.