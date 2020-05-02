KINGSTON -- Some Kingston events are forging ahead, adapting to the “new normal” of physical distancing and COVID-19, by going virtual.

“It comes with mixed emotions,” says Kim Dolan, the organizer of The Juvenis Festival. “But I’m really excited to try this.”

The youth arts and drama festival was heading into its fifth year when everything shut down.

Usually, attendees could watch plays and attend workshops on acting and singing around the city. But with the new physical distancing rules in place, Dolan says they had to get creative.

“We had a lot of conversations about what this would look like, but we were seeing this need and this benefit,” she explains. “Using the arts express and to maintain that connection in the time of social distancing.”

Instead, people can now sign up for the free events that take place virtually, signing up for workshops by New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts that now take place over Zoom call.

Suddenly, putting an entire nine-day interactive dramatic festival online wasn’t without its challenges.

Dolan says the biggest one was that many assumed the event was cancelled altogether, so attendance has taken a hit this year. But, many of the speakers and guest lecturers have been on board with the new system.

She says it’s all a learning experience.

“We’re definitely flying by the seat of our pants for sure,” she laughs. “Day by day.”

It’s not the only event going virtual; the city’s Neuro Race Weekend has as well. Going into its fifth year, it raises money for the neurosurgery department at the Kingston General Hospital.

“Previous years we would organize a very large event where we had 500 plus runners, and 1000 people in one area coming to to cheer on,” said organizer Kyla Tozer. “This year, because of COVID-19 we had to switch that to a virtual event.”

On Sunday, participants will run or walk their 2k, 5k, 10k or half marathon from anywhere in the city. Then post their results and a photo on Facebook, and medals will be sent in the mail.

With only two organizers - herself and her mother - it was not easy to put together, but Tozer says she was determined.

“The race is something that means a lot to me, not having it run just definitely wasn’t an option for me, we had to come up with another plan,” she explains. “A way that we could have the race go on but still follow guidelines for COVID-19.”

With 110 participants, this years run is significantly smaller than others, but Tozer says the race is really about thanking doctors and nurses.

That's something she says is important right now.

“It’s kind of come full circle right now,” says Tozer. “It needs to be something that’s a part of our culture, something we need to do, we need to thank these people.”