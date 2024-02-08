Kingston driver, 26, charged after attempting to flee scene of 3-vehicle collision

The Ontario Provincial Police says a driver is facing charges after striking two vehicles and running away in the downtown area of Kingston, Ont..

Police say they were called at around 4:20 p.m. to a report of a three-vehicle collision in the downtown area. While no injuries were reported, the person who had struck the two other vehicles with their vehicle, fled the scene before police arrived.

As the accused was driving away with high speed, members of the Kingston Police Street Crime Unit, “who were conducting investigations on unrelated matters," observed the vehicle travelling at high rates of speed while weaving in and out of traffic erratically."

Police followed the vehicle and arrested the driver when they came to a stop in front of a business on Railway Street, OPP adds.

During the arrest, police note, officers found a bag of psilocybin mushrooms on the suspect.

They were transported to police headquarters where they were held to attend a bail hearing on Thursday.

The accused has been charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance and unlawfully possessing a schedule III substance. They are also charged provincially with failing to provide their name after leaving the scene of an accident.