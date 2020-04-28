KINGSTON -- Businesses in Kingston are having to make difficult decisions to survive during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jiffy Grill is one business that has been hit hard, so Operations Manager Mohamed Hussain says they’ve decided to shut one of their locations to save the rest.

“Yesterday we were packing our very small plates and cutlery, and it hit me what we were doing,” he says. “It was very surreal and very overwhelming.”

Hussain says the lease was up and with the way things are going and how unsure the future is, they made the difficult decision not to renew the lease at their location on Bath Road, near Princess Street.

“We’re just trying to get out now, with minimal risk and minimal loss. So we can be more viable later,” he explains.

Mother’s Day weekend will be the final day the Bath Road location opens its doors. Hussain says it’s fitting because it’s a day he looks forward to every year.

Hussain says the move is about the people who work for him.

“If we end up going deep into debt, we’re going to risk putting 50 people out of work. When we make this move we feel like we’re going to be able to better serve Kingston than we have before.”.

It’s not just established businesses that are affected, new ones are feeling the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as well.

David Dossett opened up Martello on Brock on February 1. By March, the doors were closed because of the pandemic.

“People aren’t walking around doing the tourist thing, so we’ve had to shift,” he explains. “It’s like the Titanic, you know there’s the iceberg, we have to move or we’re dead.”

A business that relies on foot traffic, Dossett says they had to get creative, moving from art sales to selling puzzles and gifts online.

“We’ve had to focus on little things that people will want,” he says. “Little things they can give each other, after all, life goes on. Birthday’s don’t stop, Mother’s Day is just celebrated a different way.”

Sales have slowed to a trickle, and Dossett says it’s been an adjustment, but he says with their online presence they have a chance to expand their client base outside of Kingston.

“This isn’t 100 per cent bad, it’s kind of like the glass half full, forcing us to do a better job in our online presence.”