Kingston blogger celebrates Black-owned businesses in the city
Tianna Edwards is on a mission to help put a spotlight on Black-owned businesses in Kingston, Ont.
"It’s a lot to do about supporting the businesses who wouldn’t get the light that they would typically get," Edwards said.
The Kingston influencer runs the popular website 'Keep Up With Kingston', a website and social media page dedicated to featuring places to eat, shop and where to go in the city.
But for the last three years, one of her more popular posts have been her work to highlight Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs.
From food, to music, skin and hair, DJs and fitness experts, dozens of businesses can be found on the website, along with some interviews with the creators.
"The whole point of the blog is to support local and to really be a cheerleader for all these local creators," Edwards says. "Because Kingston has so many local businesses. And that’s what’s really amazing about it…A lot of people are finding each other by going to the list and finding other artists or finding other creators."
The idea came after she wrote about her own experiences of growing up in the city, her race and the difficulties she faced. After it became popular, she says she wanted to use her voice to support business owners.
"Let’s fight the narrative that Black folks don’t live here. They own businesses here, and this is a way to support them."
The owner of Cher-Mere Day spa says she’s had people come through her door because of the blog.
Aba Mortley says it’s become part of a valuable movement to help the Black community connect.
"That has really started to form a great network that when I first came to Kingston, or even 10 or 5 years ago, dare I say, there wasn’t and so I think that’s been really great."
She says it’s important to support Black business owners, who statistically get less funding and outside support.
"If we want to build equitable communities, if we want to have inclusive communities with many different people, we have to really support those people so they continue to be here," Mortley said.
As Black history month begins, Edwards says the list is about helping support these businesses all year long.
"For businesses who are on the list who have said, 'Oh, I’ve gotten so many new eyes.' That makes me so happy," she says. "And has given me such a sense of purpose."
