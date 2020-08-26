KINGSTON, ONT. -- Both the Limestone District School Board and The Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board have announced they are slightly tweaking plans for high school students to return to class starting in September.

Both boards are changing from a 'quadmester model' for secondary students to a new 'blocked timetable' or 'octomester,' with one class occurring at a time for roughly 22 days.

The public board said in a statement online it apologizes for the sudden change but it was needed to help with COVID-19 safety protocols.

"We understand this is unexpected change but will further reduce number of direct & indirect student contacts to enhance safety," the board tweeted.

The board has so far planned to stagger starts to the school year with all students scheduled to return to class between Sept. 3 and Sept. 11. It has a special meeting scheduled for Wednesday night to discuss its return plans. The meeting is scheduled to be held virtually at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board (ALCDSB) announced the same change Tuesday and said in a statement they were being made to ensure "the health and safety of all students, staff and community members."

The Catholic Board will welcome students back between Sept. 3 and Sept. 8, with students still attending school all day Monday to Friday.

The ALCDSB said in a letter dated Aug. 26 that an "octomester" would look like this:

Students will participate in one subject per day for 22 days

All school hours will remain the same

Students will remain in one classroom at the same desk for a period of time, without travelling to another classroom (similar to elementary model). This allows for less contact and will avoid the use of two different desks in the same day

This further limits the number of contacts and touch points for students and staff throughout the day

Students will have staggered breaks from the classroom and eat lunch in this classroom as well (same as the previous plan). Body breaks and lunch breaks will be provided and will be outlined by each classroom teacher

Students will still be attending school all day, everyday

This schedule allows students to be part of a classroom environment with educator support and maintains the same amount of credits in one semester

"We recognize that this schedule is different than a traditional day at a secondary school and this update comes with little time before the start of the school year. However, I cannot reiterate enough, the health and safety of our students and staff is a top priority," Director of Education David DeSantis said.