Kingston-area catholic board breaks ground on new elementary school

A new school is now officially under construction in Kingston, as the board broke ground on Wednesday.

The $20.9 million dollar project for the Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board will be for students in kindergarten to Grade 8.

It will provide 481 new elementary student spaces, as well as childcare spaces in the area of Woodhaven, in the city’s west end.

Mayor Bryan Paterson says it’s an area that’s expanding quickly.

“The city’s growing faster then it ever has before, and certainly in the west end we see that growth,” he says. “All around us we have new houses being built, but building a community requires more than just roads and houses, you need spaces where kids can learn and grow together. A new catholic school in this new neighbourhood, I think, it’s a really exciting moment.”

Ian Arthur, the region’s Member of Parliament, who was on hand for the groundbreaking ceremony, agrees.

“You see the growth around us and you can see the need and the demand that is generated as we develop and expand the city, and to see the corresponding infrastructure arrive and be built in this way are really exciting,” he said.

David DeSantis, the board’s director of education, says the school is expected to be open for September 2023 school year.

“We’re just hoping that the pandemic doesn’t slow down the process,” he says. “But we’re confident it’ll be ready.”

The board covers 16,000 km in the region; DeSantis says the new school will help with a growing student body.

He explains the next step will be to decide what the school boundaries will be to serve the area.

“It’s relieving pressure from some other catholic schools in our community that (are) bursting at the seams, which is a good problem,” he explains. “Kingston West is one of the few growing area in our board.”