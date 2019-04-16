

CTV Morning Live/CTV Ottawa





Rawlson King will head to City Hall today as Ottawa’s newest councillor.

King won the by-election in Rideau-Rockcliffe to replace Tobi Nussbaum, who stepped down in January as head of the National Capital Commission.

According to the unofficial results, King received 18% of the vote to defeat 16 other candidates. Jamie Kwong finished in second place.

King will be the first black city councilor in Ottawa’s history.

Voter turnout for the by-election was 30.61%.

Congratulations @rawlsonking on your win! I look forward to working with you and to your contributions to Rideau-Rockcliffe and on City Council. I’d also like to thank all those who’ve put their name on the ballot in this by-election - our democracy is stronger because of you. — Jim Watson (@JimWatsonOttawa) April 16, 2019