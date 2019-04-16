King wins Rideau-Rockcliffe Council Seat
Ottawa City Hall is seen in this undated photo. (File photo)
CTV Morning Live/CTV Ottawa
Published Tuesday, April 16, 2019 2:58AM EDT
Rawlson King will head to City Hall today as Ottawa’s newest councillor.
King won the by-election in Rideau-Rockcliffe to replace Tobi Nussbaum, who stepped down in January as head of the National Capital Commission.
According to the unofficial results, King received 18% of the vote to defeat 16 other candidates. Jamie Kwong finished in second place.
King will be the first black city councilor in Ottawa’s history.
Voter turnout for the by-election was 30.61%.