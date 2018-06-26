

CTV Ottawa





The nesting Killdeer birds at the Ottawa Bluesfest site are on the move.

Environment Canada issued a permit to allow the birds to be moved, and allow organizers to continue setting up for the 10 day music festival next to the Canadian War Museum.

A group from the Woodland Wildlife Sanctuary in Minden arrived in Ottawa Tuesday evening to begin the move. Staff built a seperate nest on a small platform, transferred the eggs onto it and started to move.

As of Tuesday evening, the nest had been moved seven metres to a grassy area. The mother Killdeer continued to move with the nest.

Killdeers are a protected species under the Migratory Bird Act, meaning organizers of Bluesfest can’t move the nest or the eggs without permission.

The birds chose to nest in the centre of what will be the main stage for Bluesfest, a ten day music festival that will see tens of thousands of people enjoying music from popular acts like Bryan Adams, Beck, Shawn Mendes and Foo Fighters.

“The thing is these birds have now been elevated to celebrity status, everybody knows about them”, said Dr. David Bird, an Ornithologist. He says festival organizers have several options, including moving the eggs to a bird sanctuary, hatching and feeding them before releasing the birds into the wild.