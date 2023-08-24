Killaloe radio station looking for volunteers to stay on the air

KILLALOE, ONT. -

A volunteer-run radio station deep in the heart of the Ottawa Valley is at risk of going off the air due to a lack of volunteers.

Canadian Homegrown Community Radio, known as CHCR, has been broadcasting for 25 years in Killaloe on 102.9 FM and in Wilno on 104.5 FM.

After the deaths of three of the station's dedicated team members, current volunteers are finding it difficult to keep CHCR functioning.

"It's important, I think, for any community to have a community radio station in the event of emergencies," Lynn Davis, music director at CHCR, says.

"And to promote local artists and local music, events, things like that."

CHCR is an eclectic mix of music from artists in the Ottawa Valley and genres from across the world. It is also home to locally produced talk shows.

Currently, catalogued music selected at random by a computer program dominates most of the airtime.

"It would be really nice to get some more people doing really good music shows," says Bridget Haworth, one of the station's talk show hosts.

"This is an underused tool in the community. And we really should open the doors and get more people involved."

Board of Directors member Shawn Hayes says, ideally, CHCR would like to bring in 10 new volunteers to fill a variety of roles.

Hayes says no experience in radio is required, but a passion for local radio would help.

"Someone who is good on social media, marketing, and networking. Somebody who can really promote the idea of local radio. We need DJs, music DJs, also show hosts for doing interviews," she says.

Volunteers who can manage finances, administrative work, and advertising are also being sought.

Hayes adds that the volunteers do not need to be local to Killaloe either.

"They can be Ottawa people; they can be Renfrew, Pembroke, anywhere."

CHCR says the volunteer interest over the next two months will determine what, if anything, goes over their airwaves next.

"Anything to do with volunteering we'd be really appreciative," stresses Davis.