    • Killaloe OPP investigating theft of 2 snowmobiles

    OPP is investigating after two snowmobiles were reported missing in the Township of Bonnechere Valley. (OPP/Handout) OPP is investigating after two snowmobiles were reported missing in the Township of Bonnechere Valley. (OPP/Handout)
    Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after two snowmobiles were reported missing in the Township of Bonnechere Valley.

    OPP say in a press release that police responded to a theft call for service at a home on Tranquility Bay Drive just before 1 p.m. on Monday in the township located approximately 135 kilometres northwest of Ottawa.

    Police say a 2004 silver Skidoo GSX with licence plate number 965592 and a 2004 black Yamaha RXW with licence number 939184 were stolen from the property.

    OPP is asking anyone with information surrounding the alleged theft is asked to contact the Killaloe detachment of the OPP at 613-757-2600 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.

    Those with information could receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

