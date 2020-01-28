OTTAWA -- Kids 10 and under will soon be required to wear a CSA-certified helmet while skating at the City of Ottawa's indoor arenas.

The city’s new helmet policy for public skating at all indoor hockey rinks takes effect on Saturday, February 1.

It states “Children aged 10 and under must wear a CSA-certified hockey helmet at all City indoor arenas in order to be allowed on the ice.” The policy only covers the city's indoor rinks, but a city spokesperson tells CTV News that it is "highly recommended" that all skaters wear a CSA-certified helmet while skating at outdoor rinks and on the Rideau Canal Skateway.

According to the city, the CSA-certified hockey helmet is the only Canadian certified helmet that has been tested for ice. CSA-certified hockey helmets provide optimal protection from a head injury during on-ice activities and are designed to provide multi-impact protection from multiple directions.

All children and adults are also required to wear a CSA certified hockey helmet at the City of Ottawa’s learn to skate programs.

The City of Ottawa has teamed up with Play It Again Sports to offer a 15% discount on helmets. To redeem the discount, skaters need to have a physical coupon that they can get at City of Ottawa skating sessions.