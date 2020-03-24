OTTAWA -- It’s not quite the classroom, but it’s close.

Around the city, schoolwork is taking place in kitchens, family rooms and at dining room tables as families adjust to learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many parents have structured their child’s day to include a lot of what they would be learning in school—whether it be science or math, while also making time for walks outside and some fun too.

The Ontario government has launched a new online portal called “Learn at Home.”

Many school boards are also compiling resources covering a range of grades and subjects for students to use at home.