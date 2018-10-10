

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Kids are being kept inside at Valour School in Petawawa, after a bear cub was spotted near the school.

It was first seen Tuesday, but remained in a tree nearby Wednesday morning.

Thank you Valour community for helping with dismissal today. Check out our friend. pic.twitter.com/qK8sChb0aw — @ValourSchool (@ValourSchool) October 9, 2018

Still with us this morning. Please use front doors. Indoor recess. @RCDSB please retweet pic.twitter.com/volzNWWBLm — @ValourSchool (@ValourSchool) October 10, 2018

The Renfrew County District School Board says the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has arrived to live trap the cub.

“The bear is still in the tree and a live trap has been set up by the MNR,” Communications Manager for the RCDSB Jonathan Laderoute says. “What they’re trying to do is hoping the bear will come down to the trap and they’ll be able to tranquilize it and release it elsewhere.”

Laderoute says the bear is in a tree just off to the side of the school, so there is no disruption to any access to the front doors.

He adds, so far, they’ve only seen the cub; no sign of mama bear.

“Usually, if you see one, there’s one around the corner, but at this point we’re just aware of the cub.”