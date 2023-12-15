Kids and cops go on a shopping spree at Carlingwood Shopping Centre

On Friday, the Ottawa Police and the Carlingwood Shopping Centre celebrated the 16th annual "Shop with a Cop" event.

25 lucky kids from three local schools embarked on a $200 shopping spree, courtesy of a collaboration between Ottawa Police, the shopping centre and Salthill Capital.

The shopping spree paired each police officer with a child, creating a memorable experience for both. The children eagerly explored stores throughout the mall, looking for their favourite items to buy.

Constable Ryan Poitras expressed his enthusiasm about the event.

"This is actually my first time, so it's been fantastic," said Poitras. "It's just something that I was told maybe I should try out and it ended up being a great day."

Mary-Lee Parker, a shopper at the mall, commended the initiative.

"I think this is the most amazing thing. I think this is the spirit of Christmas," she said.

From shoes and boots, to stuffed animals and favourite toys like a golden egg that holds a surprise inside, some shopping carts were full.

The Ottawa Police's annual Shop with a Cop event (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)

Constable Gabriel Vieira, who helped organize the event, was happy to see the generosity of the kids.

"They really like buying stuff for their siblings and parents as well," said Vieira.

"So that's one thing I really find awesome is the generosity and selflessness that these kids have."

Some children took the opportunity to be thoughtful, expressing sentiments like such as, "I want to be nice to my brother" or planning gifts for their entire family.

Emily Mulhern, marketing manager for Salthill Capital Marketing, highlighted the importance of continuing the 16 year tradition.

"It's important to us to make sure that we are giving back to the communities we operate in, so this was a great opportunity for us to do that," she said.

A similar event also took place today at the St. Laurent Shopping Centre in Ottawa's east-end, where kids also had $200 to spend and shop with OPP, Ottawa Fire and Ottawa Police.