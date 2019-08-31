Kids among those injured in Gatineau fire
CTV Ottawa
Published Saturday, August 31, 2019 12:20PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, August 31, 2019 12:21PM EDT
Gatineau Police are investigating an overnight fire that injured five people, including three children.
Fire crews were called to Paluck Street in the Buckingham area around 2 a.m.
Police say of those injured, one adult and two children have serious injuries.
Police remain on scene with investigators. The cause of the fire is not known.
Gatineau Fire estimates damage at approximately $53, 775.
More to come...