

CTV Ottawa





Gatineau Police are investigating an overnight fire that injured five people, including three children.

Fire crews were called to Paluck Street in the Buckingham area around 2 a.m.

Police say of those injured, one adult and two children have serious injuries.

Police remain on scene with investigators. The cause of the fire is not known.

Gatineau Fire estimates damage at approximately $53, 775.

More to come...