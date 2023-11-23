Kidnapping charges laid against three men near Trenton

OTTAWA
    An Ontario Provincial Police vehicle is pictured. (Source: OPP) An Ontario Provincial Police vehicle is pictured. (Source: OPP)

    Ontario Provincial Police have arrested and charged three men in connection to an alleged kidnapping near Trenton, Ont.

    OPP said in a statement that they responded to a vehicle collision on Meyers Creek Road in Quinte West, just north of CFB Trenton at about 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 22.

    The investigation revealed that one of the occupants of the car had been forcibly confined against their will.

    The individuals allegedly responsible had fled the scene at the time of the collision.

    The OPP's Emergency Response Team, Tactics and Rescue Unit, Canine Unit and Aviation Services were dispatched to assist in the search.

    Three people were taken into custody and there is no risk to public safety.

    Michael Goddard, 35-years-old from Quinte West, was charged with:

    • Kidnapping
    • Forcible confinement
    • Unauthorized possession of a firearm
    • Theft of motor vehicle
    • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

     

    Adam McNight, 31-years-old from Central Hastings, was charged with:

    • Kidnapping
    • Forcible confinement
    • Unauthorized possession of a firearm
    • Theft of motor vehicle
    • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

     

    Joshua Pero, 32-years-old from Stone Mills, was charged with:

    • Kidnapping
    • Forcible confinement
    • Unauthorized possession of a firearm
    • Theft of motor vehicle
    • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
    • Obstruct peace officer
    • Assault with a weapon

    The accused were held in custody pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville.

    The Quinte West Criminal Investigations Unit is continuing the investigation.

