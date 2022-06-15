Key 'Freedom Convoy' figure pleads guilty to counselling mischief, released from jail

Tyson "Freedom George" Billings emerged from the Ottawa courthouse Wednesday brandishing a Canada flag to a torrent of cheers and airhorns after pleading guilty to a charge related to the convoy protest that seized the city earlier this year.

Billings spent 116 days in jail before pleading guilty to counselling to commit mischief. Other charges, including intimidation, obstructing police, mischief and disobeying a court order, were withdrawn by the Crown.

"I don't regret it. I'm a freedom fighter," Billings said outside the courthouse, minutes after his release, to the jubilation of the crowd of about 50 supporters, including some who took part in the February protests.

Nicknamed "Freedom George" by his fellow protesters, Billings was a key figure in the three-week demonstration against COVID-19 restrictions and the federal government, though Crown counsel Moiz Karimjee was careful to point out that he was not one of the leaders.

Protesters in big-rigs and other trucks blocked streets for weeks, forming encampments, forcing businesses to close and sparking a sense of what police and politicians described as "lawlessness" in downtown Ottawa.

According to the agreed statement of facts read aloud in court, Billings was captured in social media videos disobeying police checkpoints designed to keep people out of downtown Ottawa during the protest and encouraging others to thwart the checkpoints as well.

Billings also recorded himself being belligerent toward police and encouraging other protesters to "hold the line."

"I got caught up in the moment, sure, who wouldn't," Billings said after leaving court. "I don't regret anything."

Karimjee said in court he could have sought to prove the other allegations made against Billings and seek a lengthier jail sentence but opted not to in light of the fact that Billings is the first figure in the convoy to accept responsibility for his actions.

Billings was sentenced to time served and a six-month probation under the condition that he keeps the peace.

"You must not make the law, regardless of what your views are on various issues," Karimjee said.

Before his release, Billings listened to the court proceedings from the prisoner's box with his arms folded over his black T-shirt that read "Fear God, not COVID."

Billings was originally co-accused with prominent protest organizer Pat King. Now that the balance of Billings' charges have been dropped, King will face those charges alone and his trial is expected to go ahead as planned.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2022.