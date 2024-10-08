Kemptville, Ont. school closed for a 4th consecutive day as police investigate anonymous threats

St. Michael Catholic High School in Kemptville, Ont. is closed for the fourth consecutive day, as Ontario Provincial Police continue to investigate alleged anonymous threats against the school.

“As we have in the past, we continue to consult with the Ministry of Education, the Ontario Provincial Police, and Kevin Cameron (CTIP) about the threat to public safety at St. Michael,” a letter to parents from the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario said Monday night.

“However, we have no additional information to share with you as the police investigation is ongoing.

"Consequently, St. Michael CHS will be closed Tuesday, October 8, 2024.”

Ontario Provincial Police would only say the investigation continues into threats directed towards the schools.

"We remain committed to locating the individual or individuals responsible and holding them accountable," the OPP said in a statement. "We cannot speculate on any connection between the two recent incidents and one in mid-September, but that is part of the ongoing investigation."

The Catholic high school was closed last Thursday and Friday following anonymous threats directed towards the school, according to the board. On Monday, the school was closed after the board said, "a full evaluation of threats to St. Michael CHS has not been completed in order to accurately assess the risk to public safety."

On Friday, the board said the Ontario Provincial Police said they spoke directly to an "anonymous person who indicated that at the beginning of the school day on Friday, there would be an act of violence involving weapons that would take place" at the school.

On Thursday, all schools in Kemptville were closed after an alleged threat targeting St. Michael Catholic High School.

On Sept. 13, St. Michael High School was placed under lockdown after a "threatening message" was directed towards the school, according to police. The lockdown was later lifted.

More details to come.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Josh Pringle