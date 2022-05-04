Kemptville, Ont. high school students raise funds to organize prom celebration
High school proms are an important part of graduation, a celebration for students as they enter their next stage.
For a group of Kemptville, Ont. high schoolers, their prom might never have been possible if they didn't step up to organize one.
"All throughout elementary school, middle school I was dreaming of a prom dress, dreaming of this big dance," said Grade 12 student Emma Colasante. "So when I heard that we weren't going to be able to do it possibly, I was kind of torn."
That was Colasante's reaction after she learned her school, North Grenville District High School (NGDHS), was opting out of helping to organize this year's event.
"It takes a lot to build up four years of high school and hope you get something out of it with your graduation and your prom, and then taking something like that away it scared a lot of us for sure," added Abi Ansell, also graduating from NGDHS this year.
So Grade 12 students and dedicated parents took on the challenge themselves, to help fundraise enough to hold a prom.
"At first I didn't really know what to do," Colasante said. "I was always talking to Abi about it and we were like, should we start something? And we got a couple of girls together and we made a little prom committee group chat on social media."
"We just started to roll things together and start to plan for the fundraising," said Abi's mother Michelle. "I had already secretly been planning because I knew something might go awry with the pandemic, so I've been contacting caterers and I was contacting local halls and such."
North Grenville District High School in Kemptville, Ont. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)
When a school opts out of sanctioning a prom it means fundraising, like selling tickets, cannot be done on school property or with the help of school staff.
And it's nothing new according to the Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB), which sent out a memo to schools ahead of prom season.
"Prior to the pandemic, schools have always had the option of coordinating school sanctioned proms or non-sanctioned proms, which would be coordinated through parent groups and through the community," said Marsha McNair, UCDSB Superintendent of School Operations, Safe Schools and Equity & Inclusivity.
"Since for the last two years we have unfortunately not been able to have school events due COVID-19, we have sent out some communication to our schools to remind them of the difference from school sanctioned versus non-sanctioned events."
School sanctioned events means school staff would be helping coordinate the event, along with fundraising. The event could also happen on school property.
"For non-school-sanctioned events, that means it's completely coordinated outside of the school by a group of parents or community members," McNair said.
While NGDHS did not provide an explanation for opting out, McNair says it could be for a variety of reasons, and going forward high schools will continue to have that option.
For the prom committee, they took their fundraising into the community, beginning with a barbecue and a bottle drive. A hockey game fundraiser raised even more money with residents and local businesses pitching in.
"I got emails and e-transfers from people that don't even have students, just heard our story through social media," said Michelle.
"A lot of our community members were really, really helpful," added Abi. "They were really sympathetic to hear about this story, the students trying to do it on their own, so a lot of community involvement, a lot of parent involvement. It really helped us a lot."
North Grenville District High School student Abi Ansell with the cans collected in the bottle drive. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)
For the students and parents, their hard work has paid off to the tune of almost $10,000, making tickets cheap enough for everyone to possibly attend.
"It's looking right now it could be free or maybe not even $20," said Colasante.
"It was a lot of late nights with Emma, 'guess how much money we raised?', and it was a 'holy smokes, like that's a lot of money!', so we are very fortunate," Abi said.
The high school is now even reconsidering their stance on opting out, setting up a meeting with Michelle on Thursday.
"We are going to see what we can do to work together," she said. "The students, the teachers, the principal and the parents, so we can try and advertise through the school."
"Maybe we can sell tickets at the school because that was one of the sticking points was trying to get a hold of all the students because we don't have all their emails," she added.
"It was definitely kind of a little bit of weight off our shoulders to hear," Abi added. "We're not just having to sneak around anymore and we finally have their help which is really nice."
"We know all of the teachers wanted to support us all the long, but just to have them by our sides now is reassuring," she said.
The prom committee said they are excited their plan is coming together, but also overwhelmed with all the community support.
"Honestly, I never would have thought we would raise this much money in this small town that we have here," Colasante said.
"Just a big thank you to everybody involved," Abi added. "All of our peers, all of our parents, all of our community members, just everything. They are the reason this is happening."
"The biggest takeaway is don't always feel like you have to be quiet and let someone else deal with it," Abi said. "If you have an idea, step up. If you have something to say, step up and say it because your opinion is always going to be welcomed and that's what we've tried to do this whole time as well is just make everybody welcome and make everybody feel like their opinion matters."
"The girls have worked really hard," Michelle said proudly. "I just think that the best lesson is not to give up, keep trying and work hard."
The NGDHS Prom celebration is scheduled for June 4.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Liberals promise to protect abortion access in Canada, but aren't clear yet on how
Liberal lawmakers on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border are vowing to defend access to legal abortions, but the issue's divergent and divisive history in each country guarantees they'll go about it in very different ways.
Where the six Conservative leadership candidates stand on key policy issues
Six candidates are officially on the ballot to become the Conservative Party's next leader. In holding rallies, appearing in media interviews, and preparing for the soon-approaching party debates, each contender has started to trickle out details of their platforms. Here's a snapshot of where the candidates stand on the economy, housing, climate, defence and social issues.
Foul play not suspected in the deaths of four cadets at Kingston's Royal Military College
Investigators say there is no reason to suspect 'foul play from an outside source' in the deaths of four cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont.
Conservatives accuse PM Trudeau of uttering expletive in heated House exchange
Conservative members of Parliament are accusing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of cursing during a heated exchange in the House of Commons on Wednesday.
Ukraine: Russia using 'missile terrorism' in wide attacks
Complaining that the West is 'stuffing Ukraine with weapons,' Russia bombarded railroad stations and other supply-line targets across the country, as the European Union moved to further punish Moscow for the war Wednesday by proposing a ban on oil imports.
'Mariupol is the city of the dead.' One soldier's first hand account of life on the front lines
In an exclusive interview with CTVNews.ca, one member of the Azov Regiment currently inside the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol describes life under siege; 'it's living hell.'
'Welcome to the new normal': Airport, passport delays expected to last into summer, expert says
As eager Canadians look to travel following two years of pandemic restrictions, one expert says long wait times for renewed passports and at airports will be the 'new normal' for those taking vacations this summer.
New details emerge about the relationship between an Alabama inmate and corrections officer as search continues
As the search continues for a fugitive inmate and the Alabama corrections officer who allegedly helped him escape, new details are emerging about the pair's relationship and the officer's apparent preparations for their getaway.
DND says review exonerates Canada's mission in Ukraine of training extremists
The Department of National Defence says it has concluded its 2021 review into the findings of a report from George Washington University that alleged Canadian Armed Forces trained Ukrainian soldiers who belong to extremist groups and found itself absolved.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia gunman's estranged brother called him paranoid and dark
After the older brother he had met for the first time 10 years earlier killed 22 Nova Scotians in 2020, a Massachusetts man described his sibling to police as paranoid and said he harboured dark thoughts.
-
N.S. man living in hotel speaks to the need for long-term housing solutions
Fifty-seven-year-old Gerry Ackroyd is among 123 Nova Scotians living in a hotel room provided by the provincial government, something he says he never thought he’d have to do.
-
Saint John police issue warning after sharp increase in drug-overdose calls
Police in Saint John, N.B., have issued a warning after receiving a sharp increase in calls about drug overdoses.
Toronto
-
Canadian flight crew, passengers detained in Dominican Republic could be sent back to jail, company says
A Canadian airline crew, along with six passengers, are at risk of returning to prison in the Dominican Republic following a month-long saga that began with the discovery of a substantial quantity of cocaine on a plane bound for Toronto, the company says.
-
Ford marks day 1 of Ontario election with rally in Etobicoke
Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford wrapped up the first day of Ontario’s 2022 election campaign with a rally in Etobicoke Wednesday evening.
-
Young Yankees fan meets hero Judge a day after viral home run ball moment
Tears of joy started to flow as Derek Rodriguez walked down the steps to field level at Rogers Centre on Wednesday, a day after a clip of the nine-year-old being handed an Aaron Judge home run ball went viral.
Montreal
-
Mask mandate to lift in Quebec as of May 14 in most public settings
Quebecers will no longer have to wear masks in public places in order to protect against COVID-19, as of next Saturday.
-
'Example-setting' 20-year sentence for Quebec man who set ex-wife on fire in attempted murder
A Quebec man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for setting his wife on fire in the midst of their separation -- one of the longest sentences ever imposed for such a case in the province, sending "a clear message," according to the Crown prosecutors' office.
-
Jury at Quebec sword murder trial hears from final Crown expert psychiatrist
The jury at the first-degree murder trial of Carl Girouard in the Quebec City Halloween sword attack started hearing from a final witness late Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault College holds event addressing skilled trades workforce shortage
Sault College held an event with some of Sault Ste. Marie's largest employers, aiming to promote the skilled trades as a meaningful way to find employment for future generations.
-
Sudbury heavy equipment and crane operators go on strike
Construction workers – including crane and heavy equipment operators -- are on strike across Ontario.
-
Insecure load on transport leaves trail of destruction along Highway 11
The driver of a commercial motor vehicle near Hearst is facing charges after road signs and a camper trailer were damaged Wednesday morning.
London
-
CTV News London welcomes Reta Ismail as new anchor of CTV News at Six
CTV News London announced Wednesday the new anchor of its weeknight flagship newscast — Reta Ismail will begin anchoring London’s 6 p.m. newscast on Monday, June 6.
-
Suspect from GTA arrested in death of London, Ont. woman
An 18-year-old from the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) has been arrested and charged with first degree murder in the death of Lynda Marques.
-
St. Thomas police lay charges in death of newborn baby
A 37-year-old St. Thomas woman is charged with failing to provide the necessities of life following the death of a newborn baby in June 2021.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Kyle Pietz found guilty in death of Eduardo Balaquit
The jury in the trial for the homicide of Eduardo Balaquit has returned from deliberation and has found Kyle Pietz guilty of manslaughter.
-
'We need more doctors': Winnipeg man concerned after father waits hours to be seen at hospital
A Winnipeg man is raising concerns about wait times in hospitals after his dad waited almost 14 hours to be seen by a doctor.
-
'It's embarrassing': Labour groups calling for a living wage for Manitobans
Saskatchewan is set to raise its minimum wage from $11.81 per hour to $13 on Oct. 1. Even with a 40-cent increase from $11.95 to $12.35 on Oct. 1, Manitoba will be dead last across the country when it comes to minimum wage.
Kitchener
-
New protective measures installed at Kitchener playground
City crews installed armour stone and planted new trees around the perimeter of the Southwest Optimist Sports Field in Kitchener Wednesday.
-
Police investigate death in Brant County
OPP say they were called to Campbell Road, south of Brantford, just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3.
-
'Small measure of relief': Kitchener-Waterloo sees more listings, slower home sales in April
The average sale price for all residential properties in the Kitchener-Waterloo area was $907,205 in April, down 5.5 per cent compared from the previous month.
Calgary
-
'Tech-savvy' Calgary man says he lost thousands in cryptocurrency scam
A 23-year-old Calgary man says he was tricked out of thousands of dollars by an online hacker posing as a cryptocurrency seller.
-
Alberta COVID-19 transmission declining but hospitalizations increasing: Copping
Alberta reported its weekly COVID-19 data on Wednesday, and while transmission seems to be declining, hospitalizations are continuing to increase, the health minister said.
-
Calgary teen Latin dancers win national championship
It took years of hard work through countless hours of practice on the dance floor but Calgarians 14-year-old Maria Cernat and her partner 13-year-old Patrick Buscu are celebrating as Canadian Junior Latin America champions.
Saskatoon
-
2 people suffer serious injuries in stabbing, Saskatoon police say
Saskatoon police are investigating after two people were stabbed.
-
Saskatoon gas prices surge
Prices at some gas stations in Saskatoon surged on Wednesday.
-
Police say U.K. teen was responsible for 'swatting' incidents at 3 Saskatoon schools
Police say U.K. teen was responsible for 'swatting' incidents at 3 Saskatoon schools.
Edmonton
-
Alberta COVID-19 transmission declining but hospitalizations increasing: Copping
Alberta reported its weekly COVID-19 data on Wednesday, and while transmission seems to be declining, hospitalizations are continuing to increase, the health minister said.
-
Servus Credit Union announces staff layoffs in YouTube video
Alberta's largest credit union is laying off staff, according to a video statement that was posted to YouTube on Tuesday.
-
Edmonton police charge 4 men in attacks 'motivated by hate'
Hate crimes officers in Edmonton announced Wednesday a total of 22 new charges against four people in six separate incidents they believe were 'motivated by hate.'
Vancouver
-
Location, cost, safety: The challenges of accessing abortion in B.C.
While the legal right to an abortion in British Columbia isn't in peril, experts say there are persistent problems when it comes to accessing it in the province.
-
Hundreds of family doctors accepting new patients in Alberta as nearly a million British Columbians without
At the same time hundreds of thousands of British Columbians can't find a family doctor, more than 600 physicians in Alberta are accepting new patients to their family medicine practices.
-
Avian flu found in 2 more B.C. flocks; refuge seeing cases in wild birds
The highly pathogenic strain of avian flu that has B.C.’s poultry industry on alert has now been detected in two more flocks of domestic birds in the province, this time in Richmond and Kelowna.
Regina
-
Sask. NDP leader assists in saving overdose victim
Funding for safe consumption sites was discussed again in Question Period Wednesday, not long after Sask. NDP Leader Ryan Meili saved the life of an overdose victim.
-
Sask. organizations, people recognized for sustainable development work
Two dozen awards were given by the Regional Centre of Expertise (RCE) on Education for Sustainable Development on Wednesday.
-
Sask. health officials investigating recent hepatitis cases
Saskatchewan is investigating recent incidents of hepatitis to determine if they are related to acute cases of "unknown origin" being reported around the world.