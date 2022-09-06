Kemptville emergency department reopens 24/7 service

The Kemptville District Hospital’s emergency department has resumed 24-hour operations as planned.

The hospital closed its emergency department for six straight nights last week because of staffing issues. Service resumed at 7 a.m. Tuesday following the last of the six overnight closures.

“I am very pleased to announce that our staffing situation has stabilized and we can once again ensure that all employees and physicians have a safe work environment and our patients can receive safe care – care that they have come to expect from KDH," said hospital CEO Frank Vassallo in a news release.

The hospital says it is taking steps to prevent future closures, including actively recruiting new nurses, working with temporary staffing agencies, and evaluating different staffing strategies and alternate models of care.

The Kemptville District Hospital was one of four Eastern Ontario hospitals to close its emergency department temporarily in the last week. The hospitals in Carleton Place, Almonte, and Alexandria also had temporary overnight closures during the Labour Day long weekend.

Temporary closures of emergency departments because of staff shortages—particularly among nurses—are becoming frequent occurrences. In July, the Perth and Smiths Falls District Hospital closed its Perth emergency department for three weeks because of severe staffing shortages, made worse by COVID-19 infections. In August, the Montfort Hospital in Ottawa also had to temporarily close its emergency room each night one weekend.

A recent study suggested nearly seven-in-10 nurses say they're unable to provide adequate patient care due to a lack of available time and resources, and nearly one-in-two registered practical nurses are considering leaving the profession for good.

“[I]t’s important to remember that these are unprecedented and fluid times relative to health human resources,” said Vassallo; “as such, future ED closures could occur even in the face of extraordinary efforts to keep the department open 24/7.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said in August “everything is on the table” to tackle the staffing crisis in the province’s health-care system.

Advocates for nurses in the province say the government, at minimum, should repeal Bill 124, which caps wage increases for nurses and other health-care staff at one per cent.